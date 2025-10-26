EXCLUSIVE: Pharrell Goes To War With Coogi Over Famous Sweater Design

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pharrell Williams and Louis Vuitton are pushing back against Coogi’s lawsuit over sweater designs made famous by the Notorious B.I.G.

Pharrell Williams and his creative direction at Louis Vuitton have caused a legal dispute with Australian fashion label Coogi, which is accused of lifting the brand’s signature knitwear style for the luxury house’s Fall/Winter 2025 menswear collection.

The lawsuit alleges that Louis Vuitton’s colorful sweaters and jackets closely resemble Coogi’s trademark multicolored, textured patterns—designs famously worn by The Notorious B.I.G. and deeply tied to Hip-Hop culture.

Coogi asserts that the collection “mirrors” its iconic visual identity.

In response, Williams and Louis Vuitton say that Coogi is attempting to “monopolize an aesthetic.” The filing states, “you cannot infringe a style,” and claims that Coogi’s design lacks the specificity required for legal protection under trademark or trade dress law.

The motion also points out that Coogi’s legal argument is based on a single copyrighted design from a 2014 Rag & Bone sweater—an artwork registered only earlier this year.

Louis Vuitton maintains that its designs are original, incorporating the brand’s distinct monogram and damier motifs, and structured layouts that differ from Coogi’s more organic and asymmetrical knit patterns.

The legal confrontation stems from Louis Vuitton’s January 21, 2025, runway show in Paris, where Williams debuted a heavily knit-focused menswear line.

Online commentary quickly labeled the collection “Coogi-flavored,” a description Coogi now cites as evidence of consumer confusion over the designs’ origins.

Louis Vuitton’s legal team dismissed such claims as speculative, calling them “press chatter” that lacks legal weight. They argue that public commentary doesn’t prove deception or misrepresentation.

Louis Vuitton also says Coogi’s description of its knitwear—”colorful threads, intricate textures, and abstract patterns”—is too vague to be protected. “There is no monopoly on multicolored sweaters,” their filing states.

Coogi’s cultural relevance plays a major role in the case. The brand became a staple in Hip-Hop fashion during the 1990s, largely thanks to The Notorious B.I.G., who wore the sweaters in music videos and referenced them in lyrics.

The brand’s aesthetic became synonymous with luxury and street credibility in rap circles.

Williams, who stepped into his role as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director in 2023, has made a point of blending Hip-Hop influences with high fashion.

His legal team argues that drawing inspiration from cultural icons is not the same as copying.

The court will now decide whether Coogi’s claims are strong enough to move forward or will be dismissed before trial.