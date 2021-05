Tip says the accusations against him are “Cointelpro II”…

After remaining relatively silent, T.I. has emerged vocal again with a new song addressing the sexual misconduct allegations being levied against him.

In a new track, Tip speaks loudly on “What It’s Come To,” a song produced by Villa Nova & Keepitphilthy.

“Now that I have your attention, let the music speak,” he told AllHipHop.com exclusively about the song.

In the music, he says a lot, most notably addressing the accusers, most of which have been nameless and faceless. “Go put yo face and reputation on it / These kind of claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don’t it?,” he says.

The lyrics to the song were included in an IG post put up earlier in the day. Check out the song exclusively below.

The song, slated for a wide release at midnight, is another chapter in a saga where several people have accused the rapper and his wife infractions of the sexual and drug variety. Tip and Tiny have maintained their innocence steadfastly through the ordeal, speaking outright as well as through their lawyer.

In the comments of the initial IG post, Tip got numerous fire emojis from the likes of Royce Da 5’9″, Kawan Prather, K Valentine, comedian Eddie Griffin and others. Others, mostly fans, pledged their support of the rapper, who has been embroiled in the scandal since January of this year.

The song comes on the heels of new allegations of sexual misconduct..