EXCLUSIVE: The Isley Brothers Working Hard To End Family War Over Lucrative Trademark

The Isley Brothers’ family feud could be over as fast as it started. AllHipHop has learned they are working hards towards settling a trademark battle between each other!

There’s an update on the ongoing legal battle involving the surviving members of the legendary R&B group, The Isley Brothers.

It appears the brothers are working towards a settlement regarding the use of their iconic name.

In a recent off-the-record telephone conference, the parties were instructed to contact the court by April 20th, 2023, to report their progress on settlement discussions, potential referrals to the Magistrate Judge, or proposed discovery schedules.

The dispute began when Rudolph Isley sued his brother Ronald Isley over the trademark of “The Isley Brothers” group name.

The lawsuit alleges that Ronald applied for and obtained a trademark for the group in November 2021, only including his name on the paperwork. This move entitled him to all profits from products sold in the group’s name, as well as exclusive rights to visual and audiovisual recordings featuring music and animation.

The brothers had previously shared profits on various deals and even negotiated a multi-million-dollar publishing deal together.

However, with the new trademark, Rudolph has been effectively cut out. He argues that there should have been a 50/50 split between them and asks a judge to revoke the existing trademark and declare it jointly owned by both brothers.

Neither brother has spoken publicly on the lawsuit.

The Isley Brothers, initially formed by Ronald, Rudolph, and the late O’Kelly Isley first gained fame in the 1950s with hits like “Shout” and “Twist and Shout.”

Over the years, the group expanded to include additional members, such as younger brothers Ernie and Marvin Isley and brother-in-law Chris Jasper.

Their success continued throughout the decades, with classics such as “It’s Your Thing,” “That Lady,” and “Between the Sheets,” solidifying their place in music history.

The Isley Brothers have received numerous accolades for their contributions to the music industry.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992, received the BET Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004, and were honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

Their music continues to inspire and influence generations of artists.