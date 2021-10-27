Extra Butter Presents ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Capsule Collection

Check out some of the clothing items connected to the biographical show.

Season two of Wu-Tang: An American Saga comes to an end today (October 27) following the release of the “As High as Wu-Tang Gets” episode. Hulu’s 1990s-set drama tells the story of the Wu-Tang Clan’s rise to international stardom.

In celebration of the award-nominated series, New York City boutique retailer Extra Butter partnered with sports clothing company Mitchell & Ness and Hulu to present a Wu-Tang: An American Saga capsule collection.

The full collection will be available for purchase on the Mitchell & Ness website. Plus, fans can only purchase exclusive Extra Butter hoodies and tees on the Extra Butter website or in their Lower East Side and Long Island City retail locations.

“We are extremely excited about this partnership with Mitchell & Ness and Hulu to celebrate Season 2 of Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” said Louis W. Colon III – VP of Brand & Business Development. “This partnership connects with the Extra Butter team and consumer with our shared roots in New York City, Hip Hop, and Film/TV.”

Colon continues, “Our creative process was inspired by Wu-Tang’s inspiring drive and entrepreneurial spirit as depicted in the show. This was a perfect opportunity to create an exclusive collection and a one-of-a-kind, in-store experience that celebrates an iconic musical group.”

The cast of Wu-Tang: An American Saga includes Ashton Sanders as The RZA, Shameik Moore as Raekwon, Siddiq Saunderson as Ghostface Killah, Dave East as Method Man, TJ Atoms as Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Johnell Xavier Young as GZA, Uyoata Udi as Inspectah Deck, and Julian Damani Sease as U-God.

Wu-Tang Clan members Robert “RZA” Diggs and Clifford “Method Man” Smith Jr. serve as executive producers for the series along with Alex Tse, Brian Grazer, and Samie Kim Falvey. The first season debuted on September 4, 2019. Season 2 kicked off on September 8, 2021.