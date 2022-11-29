Ez Mil, Guapdad 4000, Manila Grey And Yeek Take Over LA Clippers Filipino Night at Crypto Arena

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A variety of Filipino hip-hop artists took over the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles to celebrate their culture. Read more.

With the help once again of the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, 1587 Founder and “Filipinos in Hollywood” TV star Roslynn Alba Cobarrubias, the LA Clippers sold out another annual Filipino Heritage Night.

Past FHN guests include Manny Pacquiao, Jo Koy, APL.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas, Guapdad 4000 & Inigo Pascual.

A sold-out crowd of 18,000+ fans in the arena was joined by special guests like Ez Mil, Guapdad 4000, Manila Grey, Yeek, Alex Wassabi, Jules Aurora, Nico Blitz, Myron Marten & Nelita V.

A portion of every ticket sold on the special link with SoCal Filipinos, funds basketball courts and music centers to be built in the family hometowns in the Philippines of famous Filipino American & Canadian artists, celebrities & influencers in cities like Olongapo City & Pampanga.

International rapper, singer & producer Ez Mil performed “Up Down (Step & Walk)” & “Re-Up” off his new “Du4ality” FFP Records/Virgin Music album alongside his hit single, “Panalo (Winning),” at halftime.

Last year, “Panalo” went viral on the social media trending charts with the help of over 75M+ YouTube plays & thousands of international Hip Hop YouTube reactor videos on the memorable Wish 107.5FM performance. To the excitement of millions worldwide watching live online or post-game, it was the first time that a song with multiple dialects like Tagalog and Ilocano was performed in this type of mainstream setting.

Ez Mil expressed his pride in “being a part of history.” His little sister, Kiyoko joined Ez on the court, re-enacting a scene from his latest music video, “Re-Up.”

Ez Mil continued to break into the international hip-hop scene even during the pandemic, with memorable ASAP Natin To TV performances with hip hop band 1500 or Nothin’ (Kendrick, T.I. Jay-Z) and Power 106 “On the 8th Floor” freestyle which led to being booked for this major event.

After the memorable halftime performance, Grammy-nominated Guapdad 4000 was interviewed on the court about his new film, “Stoop Kid.”

Guap said “if you want to watch the story of a young biracial boy growing up Black and Filipino in Oakland, Ca – dealing with gentrification and growing up biracial as a Black and Filipino American – watch “Stoop Kid” now on Amazon Prime. Guap can currently be seen on Issa Rae’s#### TV show, “Rap Sh*t.”

That night, Real 92.3FM LA radio host, producer & DJ E-Rock was honored for contributing to music and hip-hop culture. E-Rock is a syndicated IHeartRadio host of “Radio Basement” on Saturdays, where he helps promotes the latest new music by the biggest hip-hop stars in the world, but he also showcases emerging talent like Guap and Ez Mil.

E-Rock spoke about the opportunity to perform on the court that night with Ez. He said, “Performing on such a grand platform like Filipino Heritage Night w/ the L.A Clippers was an incredible feat for not only myself, but also for my Filipino peers in the entertainment industry locally and abroad. I am honored and privileged to be able to represent our culture on such a special night!”

Manila Grey will head to the Philippines to perform at the 88Rising Head in the Clouds Manila Festival next week alongside Guapdad 4000 and will tour the globe again in 2023 after this year’s sold-out “No Saints” tour.

They not only joined for an in-game T-shirt toss, but they also joined other artists & celebs like Yeek, Alex Wassabi, Nelita V, Myron Marten (World of Dance Co-Founder) and Nico Blitz for a special post game on the court.

Ez Mil was also recently spotted in Sacramento with top hip-hop choreographers & dancers like Phil “SACBxY” Tayag, Chonkie “The Smeeze God,” Wren Crisologo, Heatgottem & Koncept. Fans worldwide are excited to see a music video showing Ez Mil’s dance skills that were previewed in his NBA halftime performance with “So You Think You Can Dance Season” 16 winners, Bailrok and Yahshua Zawadi (DJ Wadi).

Up next Ez Mil will head to perform at Next Door in Oahu, Hawaii with local rapper Devin Cheff & DJ EZ. Tickets are limited and available for purchase at 1587mktg.com.

