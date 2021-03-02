Facebook Takes Aim At Hip-Hop With BARS App

(AllHipHop News)
TikTok should not be the only people cashing in on user-generated entertainment. At least, that is what Facebook believes.
With that in mind, it should not be a surprise to anyone that the largest social media platform wants to introduce a new application that will further push the creative muses of their roughly 2.6 billion users.
It’s called BARS and if you thought that technology was making room for the average person to blow up bigger than those who really go hard in the paint for emceeing … you ain’t seen nothing yet.
BARS, like Vine, Musical.ly, and TikTok, will allow rappers (or wannabe emcees) to record 60-second-ling clips to share with the world.
Currently, in its beta stage, you can only download it from the iPhone App store.
One of the attractions to the application is that it has a large database of hundreds of tracks made by professional and amateur producers that are sure to make an emerging emcee sound like he needs to be on the radio … at least that is the hope.
Features like autotune and auto-suggestion of rhymes are attractive, but what has a lot of people hyped is the “Challenge” mode.
The “Challenge” mode is like a game that gives word cues for users to freestyle ala the prolific Supernatural.
The application also offers customized audio and visual filters for artists. With all these tips and tricks, who needs a studio? Facebook rappers are coming, whether you like it or not.