Family For Future’s Artist FXXXXY Confirms Rapper/Producer’s Death

(AllHipHop News) FXXXXY, a rapper and producer known for his work with Future, has died at the age of 25.
The death of the musician, who worked on the track “Solitaires” from the rapper’s recent record High Off Life, was announced by his family and representatives of his label, Interscope Geffen A&M Records (IGA) on Wednesday (September 23rd).
An IGA spokesperson said that FXXXXY, real name Maudell Watkins died of complications from a routine medical procedure.
A date of death has not been given.
In their statement, his family said: “The family of Maudell Watkins, aka FXXXXY, aka FBG Fox, are totally shocked and devastated at his unexpected and unforeseen passing.
“We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to his many friends and acquaintances who’ve reached out to us in this extremely difficult time. He lived music with every breath he took and his focus and drive were unmatched. May his contributions to the music industry live forever.”
The rapper first emerged as a rising star of the Dallas, Texas rap scene with his 2016 Cartel Shawty EP, and the follow-up, Flawed Up Shawty EP.
His association with Future began in 2019, and he worked as an engineer on several tracks in addition to “Solitaires,” including Government Official from the 2019 album SAVE ME, as well as co-producing the song “Extra.”
Although details of his date of death have yet to be released, fellow rapper Baby Shad posted a tribute to him on Twitter on September 17th.