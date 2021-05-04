Famous Dex And Ant Beale Joins Trailblazer Coley On His 10th Album

Coley may not be a household name but his numerous singles and music videos have him a cult following as a self-proclaimed “Enlightener and Hustlutionary.” As the CEO of Revel Media, he has full ownership of his masters and entire music catalog.

“You learn so much more building life on your own terms than you do from school or a job”, Coley said. Coley would know, as his beginnings were on Wall Street as an Investment Banker.