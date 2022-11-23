Famous Rappers Give Back For Thanksgiving, Even From Prison

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Top rappers like 50 Cent, T.I., and Fetty Wap re-invested into the local communities they serve by hosting Turkey giveaways to those in need!

Many of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars have been giving back during this holiday season, spreading love to those in need.

Three of them, Fetty Wap, T.I., and 50 Cent, had events servicing their community, and people were smiling ear-to-ear in gratitude.

Fety Wap, a New Jersey native, hosted his giveaway on Tuesday, November 22nd, in Patterson, NJ, providing the community with bags full of must-haves for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, according to CBS.

The “Trap Queen” artist partnered with Colleges Achieve School, led by Dr. Gemar Mills to help about 500 family members. Fetty Wap was not in attendance because he is currently in prison for dealing kilos of cocaine, but his family members came out in proxy.

On the same day, T.I. hosted his 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway to hundreds in Northwest Atlanta, KWCH reports. This charitable effort did more than give away birds, but also provided bags (branded by Humana, the partner) of meal essentials.

“I can’t say how much this event means because I know now people in this area deserve to have a happy holiday,” Tip said. “They deserve to eat with their families and be at peace, just like everyone else does. So whatever we can do to provide that for them it brings me, my wife, my children the utmost honor.”

Queens native and new Houston transplant 50 Cent hooked up with the Houston Rockets’ Clutch City Foundation to help the underserved and vulnerable through his G-Unity Foundation.

The meal included a turkey and food items donated by the G-Unity Foundation, Kroger, and Spec’s. In total, Fif blessed 1,000 people.

In addition to the food, guests received a ticket voucher to an upcoming Rockets home game, Click 2 Houston stated.

While not a rapper, Usher, another Atlanta hero, hosted a holiday giveback on Wednesday, November 23rd, at the Freedom Village Family Service Center in Sandy Springs, GA.

Like the artists, we hope all have a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.