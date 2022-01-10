Fan Makes Bomb Threat At Doja Cat’s Free Indianapolis Concert

The suspect allegedly claimed to have an explosive device in his backpack.

Doja Cat’s concert in Indianapolis, unfortunately, involved some disturbing actions by one fan. A man supposedly resorted to making a bomb threat as a way to get ahead in the entry line for the free show.

Police officers were forced to clear the area around Monument Circle after someone claimed to have a bomb. Authorities confirmed there was not an actual explosive device at the scene.

“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack,” Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Joshua Barker informed the Indy Star. “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

According to TMZ, law enforcement arrested the unnamed man on unrelated outstanding warrants. The suspect is presently in police custody as the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigates the matter.

Doja Cat was performing in Indianapolis as part of AT&T’s Playoff Playlist Live! series. The performances served as lead-ins for the 2022 College Football National Championship game on January 10. Playoff Playlist Live! was live-streamed via College Football Playoff All Access and AT&T social/digital platforms.

Over the last two years, Doja Cat rose from meme act to mainstream artist. Her singles “Say So” featuring Nicki Minaj and “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA reached the Hot 100 chart’s Top 5. Doja’s third studio album, Planet Her, remains in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 rankings.