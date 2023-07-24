Fans Believe A$AP Rocky Threw Shade At Travis Scott Over Rihanna

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rolling Loud Miami organizers tapped A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott as headliners for the 2023 edition. The two Hip Hop stars have more in common than just closing out nights of that festival in Florida.

Travis Scott dated Barbadian megastar Rihanna around 2015. Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child by A$AP Rocky. The celebrity couple have been dating for over two years.

A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott have other connections as well. Scott cursed out a bystander in 2015 after the person confused him for Rocky. Allegations of swagger jacking are part of their shared history as well.

“It’s times when I feel like I’ve pioneered a lot of s### but don’t get acknowledgment from certain people or artists. I think a lot of people see it too,” answered Rocky in 2018 when asked about Scott allegedly stealing his style.

THAT ME N TRAVIS BEEF S### SO PLAYED OUT , LET IT GO — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) October 16, 2019

The following year, A$AP Rocky declared any beef he may have had with Travis Scott was “played out” and told fans “let it go.” Then in a 2022 interview with Drink Champs, Rocky acknowledged his belief that he inspired Scott.

The potential bad blood between A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott could be on the rise. Rocky’s set at Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday left listeners questioning if he took a subtle shot at Scott.

“First you stole my flow, so I stole your b####,” rapped A$AP Rocky on stage at the music event. Those lyrics spread across the internet, and social media users began debating whether they were intended for the “Sicko Mode” rhymer.

Travis Scott headlined Night 2 of the 2023 Rolling Loud Miami festival on Saturday (July 22). The father of Kylie Jenner’s two children is expected to drop his fourth studio album, Utopia, on Friday, July 28.