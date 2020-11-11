Fans Speculate On The Meaning Of Conway The Machine’s Cryptic Message

(AllHipHop News)
Conway The Machine has many of his followers questioning exactly what was on the Buffalo-bred emcee’s mind when he sent out a tweet yesterday. The message was ambiguous enough to spark speculation and rumors.
“I’m not f##### wit none of them n##### no more,” posted Conway on November 10 at 8:35 pm ET. Instantly, people began responding to the tweet with their own interpretation of its meaning.
“Better be talking about the blogs lol,” wrote one Twitter user. Another individual commented, “People are gonna say he’s talking about [Eminem’s Shady Records label], hope not but if so what’re you gonna do.”
Someone else suggested Conway was responding to the BET Hip Hop Awards not nominating him for Lyricist of the Year. That opinion appeared to be backed up by the From King to a God creator’s previous tweet exchange with Wale.
“I haven’t. They said lyricist of the year and just skipped me and @WHOISCONWAY. I don’t like that,” tweeted Wale early Tuesday morning in response to a user claiming the DMV emcee “hasn’t missed all year.” Conway quote-tweeted Wale and added, “Me either.”
For the record, Conway The Machine has not specifically clarified the intended target of his cryptic tweet. He is expected to drop his God Don’t Make Mistake album in the near future. That project is set to be his first full-length release via Shady Records.
“It’s about to get VERY SPOOKY!! Listen to me when I tell you, GDMM IS THE ILLEST AND MOST COMPLETE BODY OF WORK I’ve ever curated thus far!! I promise! I will be shifting the culture again real soon!!” declared Conway on Instagram last month.
