Fat Joe Addresses Possible Name Change Amid 100LB Weight Loss  

Fat Joe is opening up about his impressive weight loss journey, touting the benefits of Ozempic and addressing calls to change his name after shedding a whopping 100 pounds.

The Terror Squad founder recalled what kick-started his journey during a recent appearance on Big Boy TV. Fat Joe revealed he was inspired to lose weight after a friend passed away due to weight-related complications.

“That’s when I went on super lose weight mode,” he began. “Working out two times a day. Not even eating a cracker. I call it crackhead mode, you know what I’m saying.”

Big Boy, who also lost over 300 pounds following weight-loss surgery, asked Joey Crack whether he has ever considered a name change and if he’s concerned about losing his identity.

“We spent so many millions to this day millions of millions of millions of dollars,” he explained. “When Fat Joe comes out at the World Series, they say, ‘Rapper Fat Joe.’ Now if they just said, ‘Rapper Joe,’ you wouldn’t know who the hell that is. We spent all our money pumping up Fat Joe, that even if I slim down even more than this, I gotta be Fat Joe, cause we spent all the money on Fat Joe.”

Fat Joe Talks Ozempic

The “Lean Back” hitmaker previously confessed to using Ozempic to shift the weight. During his talk with Big Boy, Fat Joe praised the weight-loss drug as the “greatest invention ever” before calling out those who refuse to admit using it.

Check out the video below. Fat Joe discussed his weight loss around the 9:40 minute mark.

Meanwhile, the Bronx native is gearing up to release a new album. The World Changed On Me is slated for release on December 13. He recently shared the cover art for the project, an image of Joe and his late brother Angel.