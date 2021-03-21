Fat Joe Addresses “Wuhan Virus” Lyric: “I Support And Love All My Asian Brothers And Sisters” 

(AllHipHop News)
Fat Joe just replied to growing criticism over some lyrics he dropped about the “Wuhan Virus” on a new track from Benny The Butcher and Harry Fraud’s new album.
Fat Joe found himself in a minor controversy on Friday when Benny the Butcher and Harry Fraud released their opus, The Plugs I Met 2 (March 19th).
Fans were happy with the offering from Benny and Harry, but the song “Talkin Back” featuring Fat Joe drew widespread condemnation, for what many perceived was “anti-Asian” rhetoric.
On “Talkin Back” Fat Joe spits:
“Track me in and out of court – Harvey Weinstein/Threw that white up in the pot gave em pipe dreams/Watch it spread like the Wuhan virus/Do em dirty for the low like Wu-Tang ‘Sirus”
Some people were deeply offended by the verse, which many claimed was an insult to Asian people in the wake of the murders of eight people – six of them Asian women – at the hands of a white terrorist.
Fat Joe denied he was being offensive and said his verse was recorded last year when some media outlets were calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan Virus.”
I’ll adress the Benny verse i did that verse a year ago when the news was calling it the wuhan virus before they called it COVID i support and love all my asian brothers and sisters never hate
— FAT JOE (@fatjoe) March 21, 2021
“I’ll adress the Benny verse i did that verse a year ago when the news was calling it the wuhan virus before they called it COVID i support and love all my asian brothers and sisters never hate,” Fat Joe said.
A number of Fat Joe’s fans replied to his statement to support him, but he still has some detractors who are still not pleased.
The fact is, crimes against Asian-Americans have increased since the outbreak of the Coronavirus. The number of crimes reported to the cops increased almost 150% between 2019-2020.
In the past year, there were over 3,800 reports of crimes committed against Asian men and women in the past year.
Don’t apologize @fatjoe that’s what it is!! That’s where it originated!
— Anthony (@YoTone50) March 21, 2021
Much respect for stepping up early and being accountable and showing love to the Asian community.
— BlackStartUpMovement (@BanjokoAdisa) March 21, 2021
Wuhan Virus is NOT racist. Ebola Virus and West Nile Virus were named after African Rivers in which the viruses originated.
Limes, West Limes CT
Zika Virus, Zika River in Congo
Spanish Flu
MERS, Middle Eastern Respiratory Sickness
— Jermaine L. Johnson (@iammaineman) March 21, 2021
Homie.
Only one dude called it that.
The news always called it COVID-19, it's been COVID-19 from day.
You slipped up here.
You'd have been better off saying "yeh, that langauge wasn't my best moment… I got love for…" and that would have at least been more honest.
— ⚫ Why Always You ⚪ (@pls_do_better) March 21, 2021
The day we start letting these little peep squeak rap fans start getting whinny over lyrics and remarks or versus that offend them getting all sensitive it’s the day it’s over for rap! Get over it b#### a#### #fatjoe @fatjoe #rap #nerdsinrap #mamaboys #wutang #Eminem #hiphop
— Native Latino Reparations (@latinoreparati1) March 21, 2021