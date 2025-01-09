Fat Joe Angling For Collaboration With Barack Obama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe is collaborated with a who’s who, but there is one person he has yet to work with: President Barack Obama.

Despite landing A-list figures on his STARZ chat show Fat Joe Talks, one dream guest remains elusive for Bronx rapper Fat Joe —former U.S. President Barack Obama.

The rapper-TV host revealed he’s been trying to secure an interview with Obama since his historic win in 2008.

“I know what it felt like for me when he did his acceptance speech,” Fat Joe told Billboard, reminiscing about the night Obama addressed the sea of supporters in Chicago’s Grant Park.

“The first time he won, he did that speech in Chicago. It was like millions and millions of people out there. I felt so proud. I could not believe it.”

But Fat Joe’s ambitions stretch beyond music – he also wants to win a Grammy – and he credits Killer Mike for putting a battery in his back.

During the interview, Fat Joe revealed Killer Mike’s Grammy-winning success by pulling him out of retirement and back into the Hip-Hop spotlight after 15 years.

The rap legend, 54, dropped his first solo album in over a decade, The World Changed On Me, in mid-December, marking a return he didn’t think was in his future.

The Bronx rapper explained that Killer Mike’s three Grammy wins earlier this year for his album Michael reignited his creativity. Seeing the Run the Jewels emcee triumph inspired Joe to return to the studio.

“He’s the guy who inspired,” Joe said, lauding Killer Mike. “I retired. I was gone. I had an infamous phone call with Eminem, where he was trying to talk me into not retiring. ‘Joe, we need you. You’re one of us.’ I was super done, but I got back outside because of Killer Mike. The man won that Grammy.”

Fat Joe’s comeback album includes collaborations with Babyface and Anitta, offering a mix of genres.

The “Lean Back” hitmaker admitted he has high hopes for the project and is aiming for award recognition.

“I was like, ‘Yo. It’s possible. Let’s get back in the kitchen and cook.’ So, he inspired me to come out of retirement,” Fat Joe said.