Fat Joe Announced As Host For 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards 

Some fans called for a boycott of the awards show after BET named Fat Joe as the host of this year’s ceremony in Atlanta.

Fat Joe will be coming to screens in September as the host of the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

The New York native is in high demand and is extending his role as a media personality with a promise to deliver in a big way.

“This will be the BIGGEST award show in history,” Fat Joe explained to Billboard. “It’s truly an honor to host and produce the BET Hip Hop Awards, and I can’t thank Connie [Orlando] and the entire BET family enough for this opportunity. We’re going to celebrate music, culture, and entertainment, honor the biggest and brightest stars in the world and make this an unforgettable night full of laughs and surprises. Always remember that yesterday’s host is not today’s host.”

The ceremony takes place at Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, September 30. The broadcast premiere will air Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

“Fat Joe is hip hop royalty. He has represented the artform and the Bronx, the birthplace of hip hop, throughout his outstanding musical career. He is a treasured friend of the network and we’ve loved seeing and supporting his evolution to becoming the superstar he is today,” said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “We can’t wait to watch him take the stage with his vivacious energy, standing together with today’s hottest and beloved hip hop stars.”

BET Label Fat Joe “One of the Gods of Rap”

However, many fans on Twitter called out BET for the appointment after Fat Joe was dragged last month for saying that Hip-Hop was created by both Latinos and Black people. They were also unhappy with BET characterizing Joey Crack as a Rap God.

“We bringing that culture back with one of the GODS of Rap!” BET announced on social media.

🗣🗣 FAT JOE DID!!!



We bringing that culture back with one of the GODS of Rap! Make sure you catch @FatJoe hosting this years #HipHopAwards on Tues, Oct 4th at 9/8c! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FoIEt0W9Ae — BET (@BET) September 6, 2022

While on Instagram, many of his contemporaries applauded the news, sharing fire emojis in the comment section, it was a different story on Twitter. Check out some of the responses below.

😂 Fat Joe a rap god?!?! Wow that’s reidiculous. No one in hip hop history has him in their top 20 mcs of all time! — Ma'at is the truth (@SooSankofa) September 7, 2022

This is sick. Boycott this mess. — Dede (@MaryLovesBennie) September 6, 2022

BET Is white owned so I’m sure this was done on purpose because of all the Hip-Hop conversations regarding who started it. I’m not surprised by this at all. — SeanPatrick (@SeanPatG) September 7, 2022

You know bet is white owned when they believe joseph cartagena is "one of the god's of rap" SMH



Now it makes sense why yall were pushing his lies. Yall picked him to be host then started this propaganda campaign



It all comes out in the end huh? — Devine From Brooklyn (@blackdetta) September 7, 2022