Fat Joe Apologizes For Very Offensive Comments Made During His Verzuz Battle

Fat Joe has apologized for his rude comments at his Verzuz battle with Ja Rule, seemingly directed towards Lil Mo and Vita.

Tuesday night (September 14) saw Fat Joe and Ja Rule go head-to-head in their Verzuz battle at Madison Square Garden. The consensus is that Ja Rule beat the “Terror Squad’ emcee clearly but that’s not the only loss Fat Joe took that night.

During the back-and-forth, Ja joked that Fat Joe needed help from Remy Ma to save him. “Ya’ll see somebody come out here with me? Me neither. You had to bring Remy to save you, this is fu*king pathetic.”

Ja Rule hadn’t yet brought out his special guests but they still caught some shots from Joe Crack. Caught up in the moment he said, “Oh, them dusty bit*hes. You had to go to the crack house to find them bit*hes.”

Ja was eventually joined on stage by guests Lil Mo and Vito to perform their 2000 hit “Put It On Me.” It was assumed that Fat Joe was referring to the two women.

It appears that the ladies were unaware of the comments on the night. Vita addressed the comments via Instagram the following day posting a selfie with the caption “@fatjoe Yooooo bro I was wondering why U was apologizing to me last night N @jarule Dressing Room🧐🤦‍♀️😩😂 Accept his apology or Naw??? What y’all think???”

Fat Joe took to Twitter to apologize saying “Shout out to the ladies very sorry if i disrespected i love vida and lil Moe I’m super sorry love my sisters.”

Shout out to the ladies very sorry if i disrespected i love vida and lil Moe I’m super sorry love my sisters — FAT JOE (@fatjoe) September 15, 2021

Lil Mo showed how she felt about it responding to a clip of Fat Joe making the disparaging remarks with four “broken heart” emojis and “#disappointed.”

She also then got in a back and forth with Remy Ma over the incident.

Then, on an Instagram Live with Ja Rule and Remy Ma he doubled down on the apology, with Remy and Ja holding him accountable.

All may be forgiven from Lil Mo’s perspective; it appears she changed the caption of her earlier post to: “What a beautiful night at the GARDEN everyone gave me my FLOWERS. NO MORE NEGATIVITY. It’s ONLY UP from here. 🌟🤞🏾💰🤲🏽”