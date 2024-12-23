Fat Joe Criticized Over “Radical Black Racists” Remarks In N-Word Laced Rant 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe blasted the Foundational Black Americans (FBA) group as “radical Black racists,” during a recent interview.

Fat Joe is catching heat over his remarks during a recent podcast appearance.

The Brox-bred rapper of Cuban/ Puerto Rican descent sparked debate after discussing the Foundational Black Americans (FBA) group on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast. He mistakenly referred to the group as the “Foundational Black Authority,” while offering a scathing critique.

The FBA website describes the organization as “descendants of enslaved Black people who built the United States from scratch.”

However, according to Fat Joe, the group, who he referred to as “radical Black racists,” excluded Black people across the diaspora.

“It’s a group of these guys that don’t want to hear Jamaican, don’t want to hear Guyanese,” Fat Joe explained. “They don’t want to hear a Black guy that ain’t down with them, right? So, their job is to criticize anybody who don’t look like them. Who ain’t Black American.”

Fat Joe clarified he was talking about “the FBA” before disparaging the group.

“Whoever the f### these broke n##### is,” he added. “I’m just keeping it a buck. And their s### is to attack everyone on Twitter.”

Fat Joe displays prejudice against Black Americans. He is not a representative of Black people or Black culture, and his use of the N-word is offensive. Math Hoffa and the others laughing in the background should be ashamed of their https://t.co/HWDhcokBOD was created by us. pic.twitter.com/nl5E1GU9HC — What's Da Bizness (@whatsdabizness) December 20, 2024

Social Media Users React To Fat Joe’s FBA Critique

His remarks sparked debate online, with calling out his remarks.

When people want to denigrate Black American culture, they often use terms like FBA or ADOS disparagingly. Take Fat Joe, for instance,” one person shared. “His comments were wholly racist and inappropriate. FYI… we see you.”

“I’m so sorry, but I need Fat Joe to stop talking about Black people as if he is one,” added another. “I don’t care about his upbringing either.”

A third said, “The Latino Fat Joe got put on by Black Americans only to come out as an Anti-Black American Racist. This is a good case study on how Foreigners eat off Black Americans then immediately stab us in the back. We don’t need these Foreigners. They need us. Close the door on them.”

Check out some other reactions to Fat Joe’s remarks below.