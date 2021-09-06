Fat Joe Denies 50 Cent is “Scared” To Do a “Verzuz” Battle

Fat Joe has once again had to field off questions about the reason why 50 Cent declined a “Verzuz” battle with him.

Fat Joe and Ja Rule announced last month that they would be fighting it out against each other in a “Verzuz” battle. Both rappers had previously suggested 50 Cent as an opponent with Joe Crack saying Fif would be ideal. Back in December Ja Rule challenged 50 to step into the “Verzuz” ring with him. The “I Get Money” rapper declined the battle and trolled him instead.

At the time, Ja Rule suggested that Fiddy was too scared to take part in a “Verzuz” battle with him.

“Listen, man,” he said. “Everybody don’t want the smoke. Everybody don’t want this smoke. I got heat. Let me tell you something, when I do my shows, I can rock. I’m telling you, it’s like an hour of straight hit records. No filler. All crab meat, ni**a. This ain’t the joints with the — you know what I’m saying? All meat in that muthafu*king crab cake, ni**a. It’s all meat, ni**a.”

The Murda Inc. vet will be taking part, but against Fat Joe, who says fear has nothing to do with 50 Cent’s not taking part.

“Why y’all keep asking me about 50 Cent? We gave him the option,” he said on Instagram Live. “He did not want to go against me … He not doing the Verzuz.”

Frustrated by the persistent questions surrounding the long-proposed battle with 50 Cent he continued, “You keep askin’ me some sh*t I can’t help you with. And so, he don’t wanna do it. It’s not cause he scared or he’s not one of the greatest who ever lived, he just ain’t fu*king with that. I tell you what — 50 Cent gon’ be a billionaire, a real billionaire. You gotta understand, 50 Cent got a bunch of TV shows. TV. That’s not rap music. That’s a different type of money.”

The Terror Squad Captain didn’t say why 50 declined the battle but the two rappers previously had a long-running highly publicized feud which may well have been a factor.

Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s Verzuz will take place at 9 p.m. ET, Sept. 14 in New York City. The event will be live-streamed on the Verzuz Instagram page as well as the Triller and FiteTV apps. Tickets for the event go on sale on September 7.