Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Erica Mena Mourn Loss Of Terror Squad’s Raul Conde 

Fat Joe joined others in Hip-Hop community in mourning the passing of Terror Squad member Raul Conde who died aged 52.

The Terror Squad leader announced Conde’s passing in a remembrance post on Instagram Wednesday alongside a carousel of photos of them together.

“My Day 1 how can a man love another man more than your own biological family,” he began. “You are 1 of 1 the most loyal EVER. We did it since kids we did everything we dreamed of i love you with every fiber in my body. I thought we’d get old together and look back at the times we had and laugh. No one understood me like you, you were God sent my brother I wish I could get one last talk with you.

“My Condolences to the CONDE FAMILY ty for letting us have RAUL for all these years i can tell you not a moment in my life i won’t love and cherish every minute every second I’ve had with RAUL. i want everyone to wish my brother a safe passage to Heaven cause he loved GOD SO MUCH. WE ARE TERROR SQUAD 4 Life I love you RAUL TILL WE MEET AGAIN.”

The comments section was flooded with tributes from the Hip-Hop community. DJ Premier, Meek Mill, Jim Jones, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Juelz Santana and French Montana were among those offering condolences.

Erica Mena Shared A Son With Raul Conde

Erica Mena, who shared a child with Raul Conde, also shared the sad news on her Instagram Story. “My Son officially has a broken heart,” she wrote alongside a photo of Conde and their son, King. “LIFE IS SO SHORT. PLEASE LOVE YOUR PEOPLE.”

She followed up with a heartfelt post, grieving the loss of her son’s father and paying tribute to the man he was.

Raul Conde was aged 52 at the time of his passing. His cause of death has not been made public.

Other tributes to the rapper and video director came from Timbaland, DJ Khaled and French Montana. Read them below.

AllHipHop.com sends condolences to Raul Conde’s family and friends.