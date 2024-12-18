Fat Joe Explains Why He Won’t Come Between Remy Ma & Papoose Feud

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe opens up about staying out of the feud between Remy Ma and Papoose.

Fat Joe recently shared his candid thoughts on why he’s staying out of the ongoing feud between estranged Hip-Hop husband-and-wife duo Remy Ma and Papoose.

The New York rap vet explained his rationale during his recent appearance on the Math Hoffa podcast while addressing Remy and Papoose’s recent social media spat over boxer Claressa Shields. Despite his history as a peacemaker and bridge between the rappers he considers family, the Bronx legend revealed that this situation hits too close to home for him to get involved. Joe began by explaining how he found out about the tension mere hours after he spent a night celebrating with his “All The Way Up” collaborator.

“She [Remy Ma] never tells me her personal relationship business, but what I know is I left y’all last night, we went to Brooklyn Chophouse, she treated 10 grown men to dinner, and I woke up in the morning and my phone was going crazy,” Fat Joe said in part. “They was like, ‘Yo, look what’s going on. I’m like, what the f###?’”

Fat Joe admitted it’s a tough situation when asked how he manages his relationship with both Remy and Papoose.

“Because of him, she made me love him,” he said, emphasizing his bond with Papoose. “I really love him that’s my goddaughter’s father. It’s a whole bunch of, you know, I’m like, I try to tell y’all I’m old school morals and s###. So like with me, it’s like, damn, like I’m the godfather. These people pass away, I raise the baby. I don’t like none of that s###.”

Despite his love for both of them, Joe made it clear that he doesn’t see himself as the right person to mediate.

“What I can’t do is stop it, or they won’t listen to me,” he admitted. “The first time she ever asked me for advice, I said, ‘Listen, it’s different. You have a husband, this is your husband’. Nobody come to my house, tell my wife s#it. This is your husband, I can’t get in the middle of that s#it.”

Fat Joe also spoke about the emotional weight of the situation, particularly because of the couple’s child.

“My goddaughter is the most beautiful kid in the world,” he said. “She’s so… you know, I wish this didn’t happen.”

When asked about shielding children from public drama, Joe also reflected on his own experience navigating a public disagreement as a celebrity by explaining how his son reacted during his infamous beef with 50 Cent.