Fat Joe Felt Like He Died And Went To Heaven At Hip-Hop 50 Live At Yankee Stadium

Fat Joe spoke to AllHipHop after he performed at the star-studded Hip-Hop 50 Live event at Yankee Stadium.

Fat Joe loved his time at Hip-Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium. The Bronx native described the euphoric experience in an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s unreal,” Fat Joe told AllHipHop. “It’s like heaven. You died and woke up in heaven. What was best about [the event] was young boys with they own speakers outside it. [They were outside] Yankee Stadium rapping, freestyling. Then you had bands out there playing … We in the middle of the street having fun.”

Fat Joe’s appreciation for Hip-Hop 50 was the total opposite of Willie D’s views on the anniversary celebration. Last week, the Geto Boys member explained why he disliked the festivities during an appearance on the AllHipHop podcast.

“S###’s wack,” Willie D said. “Because a lot of it is being put on and presented by gatekeepers who don’t have the best interest of the culture at heart. And it’s a money grab for them. They’re picking and choosing who they think should receive praise, who should receive accolades.”

Fat Joe, Run-DMC, Nas, Lauryn Hill, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Slick Rick, EPMD, several Wu-Tang Clan members, and many other artists performed at the Yankee Stadium show. A livestream of the event allowed fans around the world to watch the performances on YouTube.