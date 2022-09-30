Fat Joe Fleeced Out Of Big Money In Alleged Ponzi Scheme

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe and several professional baseball players were allegedly victims of a Ponzi scheme, leading to a lawsuit.

Fat Joe reportedly sued a tax firm for screwing him out of money in a Ponzi scheme.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Fat Joe accused a Chicago-based accounting firm called BDO of defrauding him. The multi-platinum selling rapper’s lawsuit specifically named a CPA named Andre N. Chammas and the CPA’s assistant Vanessa Rodriguez.

Fat Joe said he discovered something was amiss after Rodriguez got fired in July. He found out his wife’s name was used to open AMEX accounts and uncovered purchases that were never authorized.

The accounts were used to pay tuition for Rodriguez’s daughter. Fat Joe also noticed $40,000 spent on Uber rides and food deliveries.

Joey Crack continued to see suspicious activity as he looked into his finances. More than $300,000 was missing from his Sneaker Addict Touring company, adding to the concerns regarding his funds.

The lawsuit claimed Fat Joe and several athletes were defrauded as part of a Ponzi scheme. The other victims included Colorado Rockies shortstop Jose Iglesias, Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia and former MLB player Dayán Viciedo.

None of the baseball players are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The D.I.T.C. member is suing BDO for an unspecified amount in damages.