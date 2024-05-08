Fat Joe Responds To Chris Broussard Dissing Him On FS1

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Bronx-bred MC recently said Jalen Brunson is close to being the GOAT Knicks player.

Fat Joe’s name came up during a conversation about the New York Knicks on FS1’s First Things First. Sports commentator Chris Broussard used the Bronx native in an analogy to downplay Knicks guard Jalen Brunson’s star power.

“I’m not falling for this because he does it in New York versus Sacramento, that he’s going to be a superstar,” Chris Broussard stated about Jalen Brunson.

Additionally, Broussard said, “That’s like saying Fat Joe is a top 5 rapper of all time. Fat Joe is dope. Fat Joe has some anthems and classics, but he’s not Top 5. Jalen Brunson is dope, but he’s not a superstar yet.”

Is Jalen Brunson a Superstar if NYK win the series?



"I have the Knicks in 6. But no, no, 1000 times NO. He's dope, but he's not a Superstar yet." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/tz6QHjnxo8 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 6, 2024

A clip of Chris Broussard’s rant made its way to the X social media platform. Joe got wind of what the TV personality had to say. In response, he tweeted, “I think I caught a stray [face with tears of joy emoji].”

Last week, Joe declared Jalen Brunson is close to being the greatest New York Knicks player ever. The “All the Way Up” hitmaker has been a vocal, diehard Knicks fan for a long time.

Fat Joe has appeared on Chris Broussard and Rob Parker’s The Odd Couple podcast. A 2019 episode included Joe discussing the GOAT debate in the NBA and Hip-Hop.