Fat Joe Donates $100K Worth Of Clothing To Bronx Schools

The rapper shared with students that he grew up in the same community that they did.

Fat Joe remembers what it used to be like being a broke little kid in The Bronx. With those memories and a big heart, the leader of the Terror Squad decided to come home and donate brand new clothes to more than 600 high school students at the Eagle Academy for Young Men.

He and his team at UpNYC spent $100,000 on sweatsuits, tracksuits, t-shirts, shorts and sneakers for the students—plus, the rap star handed them out personally.

The “All The Way Up” recording artist also gave some words of motivation to the young men.

“It takes dedication and if you apply that in the future, you’ll become successful at whatever you want to do,” he said. “It’s only right for me who has been blessed in my life, me and my partners at UpNYC, my sneaker store, we said, ‘Let’s give back to the community. Let’s give back to the young people and let them know that they are stars of the future.”

According to TMZ, Fat Joe also visited middle schoolers at I.S. 219 New Venture School and elementary students at P.S. 146 Edward Collins, schools he attended as a kid. The same day, he dropped the new Terror Squad joints, posting a video of himself gifting tons of the custom Air Force 1s to celebrities.

One person rocked the black and white ones… and people went crazy. Check it out below.