Fat Joe Goes Shirtless In “Outta Control” Video With Remy Ma, Fans Have Thoughts 

Fat Joe was trending online after sporting a shirtless look in his new video for “Outta Control” with Remy Ma.

Fat Joe is causing a stir on social media as fans take in his shirtless appearance in the visuals for his latest collab with Remy Ma, “Outta Control.”

On Tuesday evening (September 3,) the duo shared the video for the Cool & Dre produced track, which samples DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince’s 1991 hit “Summertime.”

While the initial reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans particularly loving Remy’s blistering verse, Fat Joe raised eyebrows with his shirtless appearance. Although Remy Ma also appears topless in the visuals, the Terror Squad leader was trending as fans shared their thoughts on the video.

“Maaaan I almost asked why they got this lady sitting with her breasts all out and it’s just Fat Joe,” one person shared.

“B#### why fat Joe t###### out,” another user questioned.

A third person added, “Remy look good af & she ate the verse Joe needs to not do that again.”

However, others pointed out the double standard around male body positivity and acceptance.

Meanwhile, Fat Joe is gearing up to release his first solo album in 14 years since releasing The Darkside Vol. 1 in 2010. He recently teased the lead single featuring DJ Khaled and Brazilian singer Anitta. Fat Joe revealed the trio will debut the song live at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11.