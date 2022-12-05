Fat Joe Says Jay-Z Collaboration Was Scrapped Over Roc Nation’s Boss Lyrics About The NFL

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe has claimed he has a copy of an unreleased song he recorded with Jay-Z.

In an interview for GQ magazine, the rapper – real name Joseph Cartagena – confirmed the hip-hop mogul recorded a guest verse for one of his tracks.

However, Joe alleged the song was put on hold in 2019 because Jay referred to controversies surrounding the National Football League (NFL).

“He was talking about the NFL stuff. He had just signed that big deal with that NFL, so he wanted to let it go. He gave it to me,” he said. “Yeah. But I guess his people were like, ‘Yo bro, you just did a deal with them. How are you going to go in like that?'”

Yet, Joe insisted there are copies of the record still floating around.

“I got a copy here. I don’t listen to it, but I got it. Dre got it. Let me put it clear. Dre of Cool & Dre got it. I don’t have it,” the 52-year-old added.

Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation signed a multi-year deal with the NFL in 2019.

Joe is currently promoting his memoir, “The Book of Jose: A Memoir,” which was released in November.