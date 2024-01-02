Fat Joe Jokes Fly After Jada Pinkett Smith Posts Bald Selfie

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe became a trending topic on social media thanks to Jada Pinkett Smith, who posted a photo of herself in a winter coat.

Jada Pinkett Smith made Fat Joe a trending topic on X (formerly known as Twitter) by posting a selfie on Tuesday (January 2). The social media platform became filled with jokes about her looking like a skinny version of Fat Joe after she posted the photo on Instagram.

“I think jean leg warmers is where it’s at for me in 2024,” she wrote in the caption.

Fat Joe wasn’t the only person who started trending over Pinkett Smith’s photo. X users also joked about her resembling Pitbull.

Last year, Pinkett Smith frequently found herself at the center of social media conversations due to her willingness to discuss her relationship with Will Smith. A few months ago, she revealed the two had been separated since 2016. The time apart proved to be helpful, according to Pinkett Smith.

“I would say that that separation did work,” she told CBS in November 2023. “Because I really feel like for myself, I needed time for emotional maturity. Really looking at—first of all, I was in a deep healing process and I really needed to dissolve some false ideas of what marriage is. False ideas of what I thought Will needed to be for me, versus what I needed to learn to be for myself, in order to have a loving relationship. So, I had to really do some deep healing.”

Pinkett Smith also claimed her marriage was strengthened by her husband slapping Chris Rock in a now-infamous moment at the 2022 Academy Awards.

“What I will say is that being there with him that night, what I did know was that I might not have walked in there as his wife, but I left that night as his wife,” she told CBS. “And as I sit here today, I am going to be by his side always.”

Check out some of the Fat Joe memes spawned from Pinkett Smith’s photo below.

Fat Joe has gotten carried away with the dieting https://t.co/v3gvE7LlfF — CAGEY 🔥🎤📻 (@CageyProlific) January 2, 2024

Jada…. Lmaooo what is going onnnnn pic.twitter.com/7Cso699yUq — Let’s hear it for Eric Cartman 😂 (@_mimitaughther) January 2, 2024

I thought Fat Joe was on Ozempic 😭😭 https://t.co/P2pUOLwB9x — 🤲🏾 (@JustZayy) January 2, 2024

Will Smith trying to understand how he married Jada but ended up with Fat Joe pic.twitter.com/OtjuHQHpXD — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) January 2, 2024

I was about to say Fat Joe lost hella weight… https://t.co/OVSSwGd2Tp — India Aignér 🥀 (@India_Aigner) January 2, 2024

Fat Joe ain’t fat no more!🤭 pic.twitter.com/0Ujydx1CmB — Raye (@sweetbabyrayes) January 2, 2024

When I found out why Jada, Pitbull, and Fat Joe were trending….. pic.twitter.com/HiuAaaQiZz — ✨BIG SUNNY ✨ (@sunnythacreator) January 2, 2024

Jada, Fat Joe and Pitbull battling it out for who wore it best: pic.twitter.com/2YmtbqPPzt — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) January 2, 2024

I’m crying at everyone thinking that picture of Jada Pinkett is Fat Joe. Pls. pic.twitter.com/OI6WKg6tQq — Sunshine. 🚩 (@JLaCocaina) January 2, 2024