Fat Joe Jokes Fly After Jada Pinkett Smith Posts Bald Selfie

Jada Pinkett Smith made Fat Joe a trending topic on X (formerly known as Twitter) by posting a selfie on Tuesday (January 2). The social media platform became filled with jokes about her looking like a skinny version of Fat Joe after she posted the photo on Instagram.
“I think jean leg warmers is where it’s at for me in 2024,” she wrote in the caption.
Fat Joe wasn’t the only person who started trending over Pinkett Smith’s photo. X users also joked about her resembling Pitbull.
Last year, Pinkett Smith frequently found herself at the center of social media conversations due to her willingness to discuss her relationship with Will Smith. A few months ago, she revealed the two had been separated since 2016. The time apart proved to be helpful, according to Pinkett Smith.
“I would say that that separation did work,” she told CBS in November 2023. “Because I really feel like for myself, I needed time for emotional maturity. Really looking at—first of all, I was in a deep healing process and I really needed to dissolve some false ideas of what marriage is. False ideas of what I thought Will needed to be for me, versus what I needed to learn to be for myself, in order to have a loving relationship. So, I had to really do some deep healing.”
Pinkett Smith also claimed her marriage was strengthened by her husband slapping Chris Rock in a now-infamous moment at the 2022 Academy Awards.
“What I will say is that being there with him that night, what I did know was that I might not have walked in there as his wife, but I left that night as his wife,” she told CBS. “And as I sit here today, I am going to be by his side always.”
Check out some of the Fat Joe memes spawned from Pinkett Smith’s photo below.