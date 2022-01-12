Fat Joe Launches Relief Fund For Victims Of Deadly Bronx Apartment Fire

The death toll from the tragedy is expected to rise.

A fire in a 19-story Bronx apartment building over the weekend caused multiple casualties. The medical examiner’s office determined seventeen people passed away as a result of smoke inhalation.

Bronx native Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena is rallying the public and his celebrity associates to raise money for the victims’ loved ones. The veteran rapper teamed up with the New York City Mayor’s Fund for the fundraiser.

So far, Fat Joe has secured commitments from fellow Hip Hop representatives Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and DJ Khaled. To make a financial contribution to the Bronx Apartment Building Fire campaign visit fatjoe.me/donatebronx.

A description on the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City website reads:

Donate to help victims of the January 9th apartment building fire in the Bronx. Your cash donation will enable the distribution of emergency relief supplies and provide support for the victims and their families. Your entire donation will go towards helping those impacted by the fire. www1.nyc.gov

So far, the New York City Police Department confirmed the identity of fourteen victims. At least seven of the people who died from the Twin Parks North West Complex tragedy were under the age of 13. In addition, thirty-five other people supposedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

New York firefighter union representatives reportedly confirmed the building was not required to comply with city fire codes. U.S. Representative Ritchie Torres (NY-15) pledged to create a task force of local and federal officials to investigate the causes of the fire in order to produce new legislation.

“We have to clarify in federal law that federal developments, federally regulated and subsidized developments, should be subject to local fire codes and housing codes and building codes. That every American have access to safe and affordable housing, including housing that’s safe from fires,” said Congressman Ritchie Torres.