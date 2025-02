Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe is honoring his late father, Ernesto Cartagena, who passed away at 79, sharing heartfelt memories and a tribute on Instagram.

Fat Joe is paying tribute to his late father, Ernesto Cartagena, revealing he passed away at the age of 79.

On Wednesday (February 12), The Bronx native took to Instagram to mourn his father’s passing, revealing his heartbreaking loss. He shared a carousel of cherished memories capturing their happiest moments together.

“Sad to announce the passing of my Father “ERNESTO AKA CUBA”papi te quero para siempre,” he penned in the caption. “This has been tough, I’m not looking for sympathy, just Honoring my Dad. He’s a Legend in my eyes. To my Mom, Wife, Brothers and Sisters i love you and we’ll always be united.”

Among the precious family photos was one with Fat Joe’s father and the rapper’s firstborn son, Little Joey.

Fat Joe previously revealed his parent’s invaluable role in helping him raise Little Joey, who has Down syndrome and autism.

During a recent appearance on “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Fat Joe said that his son’s mother “never visited [Joey] again,” after learning of his diagnosis.

“His mother was like ‘Yo, I can’t do this,” he told Shannon Sharpe. “I’m going to have to give him up for adoption.”

However, Fat Joe revealed his mother refused to let her grandchild so he raised Little Joey with the support of his parents.

“We raised him,” he added. “I never seen his mother again.”

While he says Little Joey’s mother “abandoned” the infant, he refused to do the same.

“A father’s got to be a father,” Fat Joe added. “I don’t know how to be a fake father. So I got to take care of my kids regardless and do everything I can for them. I don’t know how to give up on my kids. I don’t know how to not love on my kids. That’s impossible.”