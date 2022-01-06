Fat Joe & Remy Ma Win Copyright Lawsuit Over “All The Way Up”

The New Yorkers came out the victors in the case.

Back in 2019, an artist named Eric “Fly Havana” Elliott sued Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena and Reminisce “Remy Ma” Mackie. Elliott claimed he was not properly compensated for his contribution to “All the Way Up.”

According to Billboard, a federal judge ruled in favor of Fat Joe and Remy Ma. The court concluded that the two Hip Hop stars properly paid Eric Elliott a sum of $5,000 at the time the song was released and Elliott signed away his rights to “All the Way Up.”

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald wrote, “By its terms, the agreement unambiguously assigns any ownership rights, copyright rights, and any additional rights that Elliott had in the Composition and the Master.”

New York City representatives Fat Joe and Remy Ma released the “All the Way Up” collaboration in March 2016. The Plata O Plomo album track also featured French Montana and Infared.

“All the Way Up” peaked at #27 on the Hot 100 chart and spent 20 weeks on those rankings. Plus, the single earned two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.