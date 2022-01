The internet has been clowning Fat Joe over his choice of footwear as he was preparing for the weekend blizzard!

Fat Joe has offered up a very reasonable defense for an outfit that has the entire rap community talking.

Yesterday (January 28th), the Bronx rapper posted a picture of himself getting ready for an impending snowstorm.

The rap star rocked a Balenciaga army jacket over his Saleen hoodie. But it was his choice of footwear, which sent the internet into overdrive.

Fat Joe, who is a well known sneaker collector and aficionado, chose to wear a pair of oversized looking Yeezy Insulated Khaki boots.

Almost immediately, a variety of fat Joe’s close associates started making fun of his fashion sense.

Noreaga stated “U went to far lol” while producer Jazze Pha commented, “Yesterday’s Boots are NOTTT Today’s BOOTS.”

During an IG live with journalist Brian “B. Dot” Miller, pressed Joey Crack for not sticking to New York ethos.

“I wanna know what’s wrong with the outfit,” Fat Joe said.

“It’s not the outfit per se Crack, it’s just the boots. The boots are is just a little bit too bloated,” B-Dot said while questioning why he did not opt for the city’s staple, a good old pair of 40 Below Timberlands.

While Fat Joe appeared to admit his choice of snow boots was a bit odd, he defended himself nonetheless with an argument B-Dot could not contest.

“I’m supporting black-owned businesses when I throw on some Kanye’s,” Fat Joe proclaimed.

For the record, the pair of Yeezy snow boots Fat Joe was rocking gopher no less than $1,000 on sites like StockX and Stadium Goods.

And, he realized the criticism was in good fun. He even posted several memes making fun of himself on his official Instagram account.

They did my man Fat Joe super dirty bro. 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9wJEVgURep — RegularRuben.eth 😾🍌 (@RegularRuben) January 29, 2022