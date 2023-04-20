Fat Joe Takes On Capitol Hill To Fight Healthcare Price Transparency

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Recording artist says the healthcare system needs comprehensive reform.

Rapper Fat Joe is far more than just an emcee, a businessman, a podcaster, a fashion plate, and an influencer, he is also a healthcare advocate, fighting for the civil rights of others.

According to The Hill’s In The Know (ITK), the Terror Squad leader, whose real name is Joseph Cartagena, will appear on Capitol Hill in the upcoming week to lobby on behalf of Power to the Patients, a nonprofit that advocates for healthcare price transparency.

His plans are to meet with lawmakers in America’s bicameral legislature (The Senate and House of Representatives) and at the White House to talk about the need for medical professionals to be upfront with how much they charge people who are sick and in need of care.

“Our healthcare system needs comprehensive reform and I remain committed to using my platform to work alongside Power to the Patients and give a voice to the voiceless,” Fat Joe explained.

“We must demand accountability from hospitals and insurers, so people can get a transparent understanding of the cost of their medical bills and make more informed financial decisions on healthcare services,” the 52-year-old said.

Adding, “With prices hidden, oftentimes, the bills are not even consistent at the same hospital. It’s tearing families apart.”

In addition to his lobbying, Fat Joe will also perform at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington D.C. on Thursday, April 27.