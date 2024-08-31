UPDATE: Fatman Scoop Dead At 53 After Collapsing On Stage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An unexpected medical crisis halted rapper Fatman Scoop’s concert in Hamden, CT., leaving fans in a state of uncertainty.

A Fatman Scoop concert in Hamden, Connecticut on Friday (August 30) morphed from celebration into chaos as the performer suddenly collapsed on stage. Although he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he later died.

The tragedy occurred at Hamden Town Center Park during a free event, leaving attendees grasping for clarity and fearing the worst. The unsettling scene unfolded around 8:30 p.m. local time, when Fatman Scoop, born Isaac Freeman, faltered and fell.

Witnesses at the park saw the rapper receiving urgent medical attention as paramedics administered chest compressions and CPR behind the DJ stand. The atmosphere turned somber after his tour manager confirmed Fatman Scoop had died at the age of 53.

Hamden Mayor released a statement via social media acknowledging the collapse.

The concert, initially planned for July 12, faced rescheduling to August 30 due to expected bad weather. The event, part of the Hamden Arts Commission’s Free Summer Concert Series, was held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hamden’s Town Center Park.

Fatman Scoop, renowned for his energetic presence and deep roots in the New York City Hip-Hop scene, headlined the summer concert series organized by the Hamden Arts Commission.

Many artists took to Instagram to memorialize Fatman Scoop, including Raekwon, Ja Rule and Diamond D.

“NO WORDS,” Diamond D wrote. “WE SAT AT THE SAME LUNCH TABLE IN HS BANGING ON THE TABLE, RECITING RHYMES BOTH DREAMING ABOUT MAKING IT BIG ONE DAY. THIS IS FCKED UP FRFR. WE JUST SPOKE A FEW DAYS AGO TRYING TO MAP OUT DOING THE VIDEO TO OUR SONG. SLEEP IN PEACE ISAAC FREEMAN YOUR LEGACY IS SEALED MY BROTHER.”