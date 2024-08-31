Fatman Scoop’s Death: Family Issues Statement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fatman Scoop’s sudden death at a Hamden concert leaves fans and family mourning his impactful life and career.

Fatman Scoop’s family has issued a statement following the sudden and unexpected death of the Hip-Hop artist at a Friday night concert.

The performance, held at Hamden Town Center Park, turned tragic when Fatman Scoop, born Isaac Freeman, collapsed on stage.

Despite immediate medical intervention, including chest compressions and CPR from paramedics, they could not prevent Fatman Scoop’s death.

The 53-year-old artist died shortly after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Concertgoers initially arrived in high spirits, expecting a night filled with music and celebration.

In a heartfelt statement released by his family, they expressed their profound sadness over his passing.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop. Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life,” the statement read.

The family went on to describe him not just as a performer, but as a father, brother, uncle, and friend who brought laughter and joy into their lives.

As the family mourns the loss, they also celebrated Fatman Scoop’s incredible life and the enduring legacy he’ll leave behind.

“His infectious joy and generosity will be deeply missed but never forgotten,” the statement concluded. “Fatman Scoop’s legacy is of love and brightness; it will reside in our hearts and memories forever.”

Fatman Scoop’s meteoric rise began in the late 1990s and early 2000s, driven by his dynamic vocal style and larger-than-life stage presence.

His breakout hit, “Be Faithful,” released in 1999 featuring the Crooklyn Clan, became a global anthem, topping charts in the UK and Ireland and becoming a staple in clubs worldwide. He even hosted a mixtape released by AllHipHop.com.

“I genuinely like your site. I genuinely like the email alerts I get everyday. So what I did was, I sat down and figured out a way that we could both get together. And that will continue in the future!” Fatman Scoop told AllHipHop.com.

His distinctive voice and hype man persona were crucial to the track’s success, which famously sampled Faith Evans’ “Love Like This.”

“The voice is everything man. But the voice is one part of it. God is another part of it. And for God to put you in a position where you can have your voice out there as a platform, that in itself is another thing you got to thank God for,” Fatman Scoop told AllHipHop.com. “I do every morning. And I don’t care if anybody thinks that I’m corny or wack or whatever, but thanking God – I do that.”

Fatman Scoop’s career extended beyond music; he became a beloved radio personality on New York’s Hot 97, hosted television shows like Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, and mentored young musicians on the UK series Chancers.

He also co-hosted a relationship podcast titled “Man and Wife TV,” showcasing his versatility and broad appeal.

R.I.P. – Take a look at some images of Fatman Scoop throughout the years.