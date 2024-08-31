Fatman Scoop Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing On Stage, Friends Pray

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

An unexpected medical crisis halted rapper Fatman Scoop’s concert in Hamden, CT., leaving fans in a state of uncertainty.

A Friday night concert featuring rapper Fatman Scoop morphed from celebration to chaos as the performer suddenly collapsed on stage in Hamden, Connecticut.

This occurred at Hamden Town Center Park during a free event, leaving attendees grasping for clarity and fearing the worst.

The unsettling scene unfolded around 8:30 p.m. when Fatman Scoop, born Isaac Freeman, faltered and fell.

Witnesses at the park saw the rapper receiving urgent medical attention as paramedics administered chest compressions and CPR behind the DJ stand.

The atmosphere turned somber as many spectators joined in prayer for the artist’s swift recovery.

Fatman Scoop was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. As of now, no detailed updates have been provided on his condition.

Hamden Mayor released a statement via social media acknowledging the collapse but offered no additional information on Fatman Scoop’s status.

Public safety officials continue to monitor the situation as it develops. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

This concert, initially planned for July 12, faced rescheduling to August 30 due to expected bad weather.

The event, part of the Hamden Arts Commission’s Free Summer Concert Series, was held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hamden’s Town Center Park.

Fatman Scoop, renowned for his energetic presence and deep roots in the NYC Hip-Hop scene, headlined the summer concert series organized by the Hamden Arts Commission.

The incident is a developing story, with further updates anticipated as more details are confirmed.