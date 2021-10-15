Fat Trel Released From Prison

Fat Trel was released from prison on October 15 after serving time behind bars for the illegal possession of a ghost gun.

Fat Trel is a free man again.

The 31-year-old rapper was released from prison on Friday. Multiple videos of Fat Trel basking in his freedom surfaced on social media.

“They just freed the m############ real!” he said in one clip. “You know what the f### it is! The king of Northeast is back, n####, and you know what the f### is up with me n####.”

Finally!! Our guy DC’s @FATTREL is home! Some real insane crank about to releases in city! Let’s turn up bro! 🔥🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/v9jce7IFFt — DMV 🔌 (@DmvMusicPlug) October 15, 2021

Fat Trel, whose real name is Martrel Reeves, was serving time behind bars for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In July 2018, cops found a ghost gun in his car during a traffic stop.

According to the gun control and anti-gun violence nonprofit Brady United, ghost guns are “unserialized and untraceable firearms.” They can be purchased online and assembled at home.

In another clip from the post-release celebration, Fat Trel artist insisted he’s done carrying guns.

“No more guns for Fat Trel,” he declared. “Make sure all the P.O.’s and parole and the judges see this!”

The former Maybach Music Group pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a ghost gun in 2020. He was sentenced to two years and six months in federal prison as well as three years of supervised release.