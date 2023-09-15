Shooting At Sexyy Red Video Shoot Reportedly Leaves One Dead, Another Injured 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gunfire erupted near a Sexyy Red video shoot in Florida Thursday evening, leaving one person dead and another wounded.

A gunman reportedly opened fire during a Sexyy Red video shoot on Thursday night (September 14), fatally shooting one person and leaving another injured.

The St. Louis rapper was filming a music video at Oakland Park Flea Market in Broward County, Florida. Earlier in the day, videos from the shoot showed a chaotic scene as fans crowded the location to appear as extras in the video for Sexyy Red’s upcoming single “Shake Yo Dreads”

However, TMZ reports a nearby shooter pulled a gun and began firing before fleeing the scene. One person was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. The severity of their injuries was unknown. One victim was reportedly found at a gas station, the other at the flea market.

Sexyy Red responded to the shooting on Instagram. The Neighbourhood Talk shared videos from the scene, including one with the writing “sexyy red set shot up.”

“Rip to whoever that was,” the “Pound Town” rapper wrote. “Smh that’s sad.”

Miami-based radio host Supa Cindy claimed to have witnessed the incident but said the shooting happened near but not at Sexyy Red’s video shoot.

“I was there,” she wrote on Instagram. “The shooting didn’t occur at the video shoot, but instead, it happened across the street at a gas station. offering my prayers for the victim’s family.”

Local ABC affiliate WPLG reported police swarmed the area at around 8:00 p.m. According to the outlet, “Deputies were seen by Local 10 News cameras taking two people into custody.”