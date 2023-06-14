Father Of The Bride! Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Gets Married  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Alaina is the first of Eminem’s three daughters to get hitched, and Hailie Jade looks set to be next after getting engaged in February.

Congratulations are in order for Eminem’s daughter Alaina Marie Scott who recently tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Matt Moeller.

The stunning bride shared a series of images from her big day on Instagram Tuesday (Jun. 13), calling her wedding “simply one of the best days of my life.” Hailie Jade served in the bridal party and stood smiling alongside her big sister in one photo.

“June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life🤍” Alaina penned in the caption. “In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours🌹”

Nonetheless, a few people in the comments sections pointed out Eminem’s notable absence from the photos. Some criticized the superstar rapper, assuming he didn’t show up for his daughter. However, Eminem is notoriously private and shields his family life from the public eye.

Eminem adopted Alaina from his ex-wife Kim Scott’s sister, Dawn, who struggled with substance abuse. He explained his decision to adopt the little girl, saying, “I really had no choice but to step up to the plate” during a 2004 Rolling Stone interview.

“I watched her bounce around from house to house — just witnessing the cycle of dysfunction. It was like, “Man, if I get in a position, I’m gonna stop all this s###”. And I got in a position and did it. I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of Hailie.”

Meanwhile, Eminem is gearing up for another wedding after Hailie Jade got engaged to her boyfriend Evan McClintock in February. The husband-to-be approached the proposal the traditional way, asking her famous father for permission beforehand.