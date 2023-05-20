Fayette County Politicians Seek To Shut Down Rick Ross’ Car Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Councilwoman believes the congestion from the event will impact local businesses.

BAWSE!!!!

Rapper and businessman Rick Ross wants to host a car show and rodeo at his Fayetteville, GA home, but officials in Fayette County have shut that down. The county would not approve permits for him to have the event claiming it will disrupt traffic in the otherwise slow-moving town.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, “Breaking news, breaking news. The Rick Ross car show June 3 goes on. It’s a private event on private property with VIPs, and you’re invited.”

He took to Instagram to make the announcement— sporting his beautiful red hog.

“Watch me get off this bike 😎 my apologies I’m excited!!!! @rickrosscarshow & Rodeo June 3rd,” he wrote.

Not everyone is excited about car show.

Council member Linda Pritchett representing District 7 was one who especially objected, saying too many people would come to South Fulton.

“It’s a logistical nightmare,” Pritchett said. “Anyone who wants to attend the event has to come through the city of South Fulton to get there.”

She was especially concerned about the intersection of Old National Highway and Highway 138 nearby, believing it would block local businesses. “

The council member said, “For 12-plus hours you will have a constant flow of traffic, a saturated, constant flow of people. Cars parked illegally and parked in shopping centers where patrons cannot park.”

Other business owners chimed in noting that there is congestion but believe it’s still going to be a good look.

Al Ransom, who manages Kolors Barbershop along Old National, said, “I think it’ll be good for business. I’m for it. If they figure out how to control the traffic and leave this area open for people park, it would be a good thing.”

Hopefully, Ross doesn’t change his plans.