Federal Prosecutors Say Rapper’s Song “IRS” Was $650M Fraud Confession

Rapper Jamari “Mr. Chaketah” Lewis is in hot water after his song “IRS” allegedly boasted about his role in a $650 million COVID relief scam, which prosecutors call the largest ERC fraud case in U.S. history.

Rapper Jamari “Mr. Chaketah” Lewis thought he was dropping heat with his track “I’m Really Sophisticated (IRS),” but prosecutors say his lyrics are more confession than creativity.

The aspiring artist, now facing federal fraud charges, allegedly used his music to flaunt a scheme that sought to scam the U.S. government out of over $650 million in pandemic relief funds.

The indictment, unsealed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, paints Lewis as a key player in a massive COVID-19 relief fraud ring.

The group, led by Keith Williams, allegedly filed over 8,000 fraudulent tax returns through their operation, Credit Reset, cashing in on $44 million in federal payouts.

These funds meant to help small businesses and struggling families during the pandemic instead funded lavish lifestyles — designer clothing, luxury cars, and even Lewis’s budding rap career.

But Lewis didn’t just live large; he documented it. His track “IRS” featured brazen lyrics like, “That government bread I ran that s### up like how am I gon’ lose?”

The song’s album cover even included the IRS logo, a move that now seems both audacious and self-incriminating.

Prosecutors claim his music video, dripping in designer brands, was a not-so-subtle celebration of the fraudulent funds.

Authorities say Lewis wasn’t alone in his hubris. Investigators seized millions in luxury items from co-conspirators, including high-end vehicles like a Tesla Model Y and a Polaris Slingshot.

Williams, the alleged ringleader, reportedly boasted during a recorded call, comparing the scam to “taking candy from a baby.”

The scam targeted programs like the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), designed to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic.

Instead, many fake filings came from businesses that either didn’t exist or had no actual operations. Prosecutors are calling this the largest ERC scheme ever charged in the U.S.

“As alleged, the defendants shamefully took advantage of a global health emergency to line their pockets with millions of dollars that were intended for struggling families and small businesses just trying to stay afloat and lavished themselves with luxury goods while shamefully boasting about their criminal activity,” stated United States Attorney Durham.

Lewis and six others now face charges ranging from wire fraud to conspiracy, with the potential for decades behind bars.

Their luxurious lifestyles could be traded for a far less glamorous existence in prison if convicted.