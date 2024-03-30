Federal Raids On Diddy’s Homes Aimed At Encouraging Witness Cooperation, Says His Former Lawyer Mark Geragos

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former lawyer says there is a more ominous reason behind the raids of his mansions. Read more.

One of Diddy’s former lawyers has offered his thoughts on Monday’s (March 25) raids on his residences in Los Angeles and Miami.

High powered attorney Mark Geragos has suggested the federal raids on Diddy’s properties aim to instigate witness cooperation.

Geragos suggested that the raids were more than just an investigative step.

“Well, I think clearly the feds have taken notice of the kind of raft of lawsuits that have been filed; they’re using those as a roadmap.

“The cynic in me, would say that they aren’t getting witnesses cooperating the way they want and so this is a great way to kind of deliver a shock and awe message to anybody connected with Sean that…we’re serious and we’re coming after him and you better cooperate or you’re going to be left in the wake,” Geragos stated.

According to law enforcement sources, the operation led by Homeland Security agents, including teams from HSI New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, marks a pivotal turn in the ongoing probe linked to allegations of sex trafficking.

Despite the high-profile nature of these raids, Diddy has not been explicitly named as the investigation’s primary target.

During the operation, Combs’ sons were detained temporarily, highlighting the seriousness with which federal authorities are pursuing this case.

This incident unfolds amid a series of legal challenges for Combs, including previous settlements regarding accusations of sexual assault and harassment.

The federal inquiry is believed to be galvanized by these allegations, suggesting a determined effort by authorities to delve deeper into the accusations surrounding Combs.

Highlighting the strategic underpinnings of the raids, Geragos further summarized that Homeland Security is at the forefront of these allegations, closely examining the lawsuits as a “roadmap” for their investigation.

“I don’t think that there’s any doubt in my mind, at least, that their Homeland Security is leading the charge here and that the allegations would seem to mirror exactly what has been alleged in a couple of these lawsuits.”

In response to the raids and their purported implications, a legal representative for Diddy criticized the aggressive nature of the searches, while steadfastly maintaining Combs’ innocence in the face of the allegations.