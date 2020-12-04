EXCLUSIVE: Feds Hating On Rapper B.G.’s Attempt To Be Released From Prison Early

(AllHipHop Exclusives)
Rap star B.G. made a move to obtain his freedom last week, but if prosecutors have their way, he won’t be coming home until 2024.
A few days ago, B.G.’s lawyer Robert C. Jenkins contacted a judge and submitted a request for compassionate release to spring the rapper from the United States Penitentiary in Atlanta, Georgia.
B.G., 39, says his life is at risk because the walls of the USP in Atlanta have been “penetrated by the virus with lethal consequences” and now he faces “significant risks” and even death if he is not granted an early release.
In July of, 2012 B.G. was sentenced to 168 months in prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm as a felon, and one count of conspiring to obstruct justice.
As of press time, B.G. has served approximately 113 months of his lengthy prison sentence and he has four years left.
B.G. is hoping to be released to home confinement to serve out the rest of his sentence. He wants to use his fame and influence to keep young kids out of trouble, according to Jenkins.
“Here we have a defendant whom has been a model inmate and can do some extraordinary work with the youth of America. He is well known throughout the United States and is ready and willing to be a role model for the youth of America.” – B.G.’s lawyer, Robert Jenkins
“Mr. Dorsey has long realized his behavior and actions were wrong and is ready to help the youth of America understand and realize that his plight was wrong and to explain to the youth of America that in this country there is a better way to be a better person and succeed,” B.G.’s lawyer Robert Jenkins said.
However, prosecutors are seeking to block B.G.’s attempt to do good, mainly because they say he has presented no valid reason to be released from Atlanta USP early.
First off, they say B.G. will be just fine, thanks to protective measures put in place to keep inmates from contracting the virus. The Feds say the BOP has suspended non-essential visits, increased inmates’ phone time, and expanded testing for COVID-19 and quarantines inmates who display symptoms or catch the deadly disease.
The Feds also say inmates are Atlanta USP are doing just fine – just 12 inmates and eight staff have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19.
“He claims that he suffers from ‘a host of health problems’ but provides no specifics and no documentation or medical records to prove his allegations,” wrote United States attorney Peter G. Strasser.
But perhaps the most devastating blow for B.G. came from the BOP, who told prosecutors the rapper “is a ‘high risk’ for recidivism and therefore does not qualify for home confinement. Only those inmates who are considered ‘minimum’ and/or ‘low’ risk for recidivism are considered for such placement.”
A judge will rule on the case on December 9th, 2020.