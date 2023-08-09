Feds Have Docs Proving Trump Lawyer Lied About Voter Fraud To Steal 2020 Election

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kenneth Chesebro said he was asked by someone in the former president’s team to comeup with a plan.

The government has proof some of former president Donald Trump’s lawyers pitched to him a plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

According to Special Counsel Jack Smith, there were many of Trump’s private lawyers who acted as co-conspirators in the plot to keep him in the White House—namely Kenneth Chesebro.

His objective, based on documents from the Justice Department obtained by AllHipHop, was to overturn the legitimate results of now-President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ historic win.

Smith says Chesebro, identified as “Co-Conspirator 5,” has a great deal of evidence against him, including a secret memo where he actually pitched the idea of the Democrats using fake electors to soup up the voter fraud theory and “buy the Trump campaign more time to win litigation that would deprive Biden of electoral votes and/or add to Trump’s column.”

The memo from Chesebro to Judge James R. Troupis was written on November 18, 2020, days after the election.

“You asked for a written summary of the legal analysis underlying my suggestion during our conference call that, in any judicial review of the canvassing/recounting in Wisconsin, we should emphasize that the presidential election timetable affords ample time for judicial proceedings, even if initial errors in the recount require a remand for further recounting,” Chesebro wrote. “I recognize that what I suggest is a bold, controversial strategy, and that there are many reasons why it might not end up being executed on Jan. 6. But as long as it is one possible option, to preserve it as a possibility it is important that the Trump-Pence electors cast their electoral votes on Dec. 14.”

The prosecutors said the memo was an example of how there was someone in Trump’s team who really did come up with “a fake controversy that would derail the proper certification of Biden as president-elect.”