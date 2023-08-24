Feezy Lebron Files Lawsuit Against L.A. County & Deputy For Threatening His Life

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lawyers are hoping that the lawsuit can lead to justice for the emcee.

West Coast rapper Feezy Lebron reportedly filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday (August 23) in U.S. District Central District Court, claiming his civil rights were violated by sheriff’s deputies who threatened to kill him on December 31, 2022.

In the complaint, which lists Los Angeles County and Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Sabatine as defendants, the recording artist says he was sitting by himself in his car, according to My News LA.

As previously reported, Lebron’s lawyers filed a $10 million civil rights tort claim, which was the first step to eventually suing both parties. Lebron said he was waiting in a Gardena parking lot for his friend and playing music for his fans on Instagram when officers pulled up. The LASD deputies flashed a light in his car, while one of the officers ordered him to open the door on the driver’s side.

“One deputy opened the driver’s side door, grabbed Lebron by the arm and attempted to pull him out of his car,” a statement read. “Moments later, a second deputy walked up to Lebron, pulled out a canister of pepper spray and said ‘I’m just going to spray you.’”

Lebron said he asked Deputy Sabatine why he was being bothered, which is when the incident escalated. The officer started repeatedly threatening to shoot him “dead at point blank range.”

“Move your hands from right there and you’re done,” Sabatine is heard saying. “You take off in this car, I’m gonna shoot you. I’m gonna make it super easy on you. You put this car in drive, you’re getting one right to the chest. I don’t care what you got. I don’t care if you got b####### on you, but guess what bro, now you gotta deal with it. But if you pull some b####### you’re gonna take one to the chest.'”

Lebron’s lawsuit states he was scared for his life and is traumatized.

Lawyer Morgan Ricketts, who’s representing the rapper, said he’s calling “for Sheriff Luna to stand behind his promises, eradicate deputy gangs, and remove lawless, dangerous deputies—beginning with Sabatine and Ruiz.”

The LASD released a statement regarding the incident, saying, “While the department does not make statements related to ongoing investigations, Sheriff (Robert) Luna has made it clear that he expects department personnel to treat all members of the public with dignity and respect and that personnel who do not uphold our training standards will be held accountable.”