FERG Reveals He Was Molested Aged 9 By Much Older Male 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

FERG revealed it took him eight years to write “Pool,” where he discussed being molested as a child.

FERG is speaking candidly about why he decided to open up about being molested as a child at a swimming pool.

The Harlem native revealed his childhood abuse on “Pool,” a cut from his latest album, DAROLD. He addressed the incident during a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club.”

“It was an incident that happened in a pool when I was a young kid and everybody’s around and everything like that,” he explained. “For me, it was weird and it was one second, but I was like, why?”

He went on to disclose that an individual “way older than me” “touched” or “groped” him when he was just nine years old. FERG initially confided in his cousin because he felt “weird” keeping it to himself.

Years later, FERG told his mother after attending a premiere of the 2009 movie Precious. At the end of the screening, childhood abuse victims shared their own stories.

In “Pool,” FERG recalled being consumed with guilt as a child after being abused. He also detailed the encounter, revealing it left him wanting to kill the perpetrator.

“At ten I was drowned and touched when I was in the pool/All the breath left my body where I couldn’t move/Violated, hand on my private by a bigger dude,” he raps. “Seconds felt like forever, really wasn’t cool/When he seen me ’round the block, he’d smile and laugh/As if we had a little secret, and I hated that/Thinking ’bout what he did really made me mad/Even thought about murder, wanted to kill his ass.”

FERG – Pool

FERG revealed it took him eight years to write “Pool” but said speaking up was crucial.

“Everywhere, I feel like this s### is going on and people are not just gonna talk about it,” he added. “I’m like, ‘What am I talking about?’ I didn’t make that happen to me. That s### ain’t mine to be tryna hold inside.”

Check out the interview below.