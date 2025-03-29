Fergie Turns 50: What She’d Tell Her Younger Self

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fergie marked her 50th birthday with an Instagram tribute to her younger self, a nod to her Billboard recognition and son Axl Jack.

The Grammy-winning singer shared a throwback photo from childhood, a screenshot of her name on Billboard’s Top Women Artists of the 21st Century list and a recent picture of her 11-year-old son.

The post served as a personal reflection and a celebration of how far she’s come.

“I honestly didn’t know what to post to mark this landmark number, so I started with a letter to my younger self,” she wrote. “Dear little Stacy, one day you’ll be 50 and you’ll be proud of yourself. You won’t have it all figured out, but you realize… who does? Success really is in the journey, and true happiness can be found in the smallest simple moments. Keep loving deeply with all your heart, and keep working on yourself. It always all makes sense later. I love you.”

Fergie rose to fame as a member of the Black Eyed Peas before launching a solo career that produced hits like “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Glamorous.”

She said her inclusion on Billboard’s list was a surprise but one that carried weight.

She called the recognition a “beautiful surprise” and added it made her feel like “my music means something.”

The singer ended the post with a message to her son, whom she shares with actor Josh Duhamel.

“I also could not acknowledge this milestone without including my son Axl Jack, the sweetest love I’ve ever known. You make me want to be a better human every day. Onward and upward,” she wrote.