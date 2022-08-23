Fetty Wap Refusing To Cooperate With Feds In Drug Dealing Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fetty Wap went out of his way to make sure his lawyer let everyone know, he is no snitch after he pleaded guilty to dealing kilos of cocaine!

Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to federal drugs charges.

The “Trap Queen” rapper, real name Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested last October after being charged by police officers with conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

On Monday, Fetty Wap appeared at a courthouse on Long Island and entered the guilty plea.

“I agreed with other people to distribute cocaine,” the 31-year-old told Judge Steven I. Locke.

Meanwhile, Fetty Wap’s lawyer, Elizabeth Macedonio, maintained that her client had not been “cooperating” with police investigators.

“He’s not cooperating. I want that to be very, very clear,” she stated to reporters.

The charge carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence.

A date for sentencing has not yet been set. Fetty Wap was jailed earlier this month after having his bail revoked.

Prosecutors claimed he violated the terms of his pretrial release by allegedly threatening to kill a man during a FaceTime call in December 2021.