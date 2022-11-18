Fetty Wap Returns With “Sweet Yamz” Single 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Diamond-certified artist #FettyWap is back with a new #ZooMix.

Back in 2014-2015, Willie “Fetty Wap” Maxwell II went on one of the greatest one-year runs in Hip Hop history. The Paterson, New Jersey native had three songs in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 20 at the same time.

“Trap Queen” became a breakout hit for Fetty Wap. That 2014 track peaked at #2 on the Hot 100 chart and earned 10x-Platinum certification from the RIAA. He also collected multi-Platinum plaques for “679” featuring Remy Boyz and “My Way” featuring Monty.

This week saw Fetty Wap reenter the Hip Hop space with a new song. The 31-year-old rapper’s “Sweet Yamz” single dropped on DSPs as the “Zoomix” for “Yamz” by Masego and Devin Morrison.

“I really connected with the original song ‘Yamz’ from the first time I heard it earlier this year. It makes me think of one of my favorite cities, Miami. I immediately knew I wanted to flip it and had to do a Zoomix!” states Fetty Wap.

The last several years saw Fetty Wap collaborate with other acts such as 6ix9ine, DJ Envy, and DJ Wreckless. In September, Fetty appeared on Elliott Taylor’s “Born For Greatness” which also featured California rapper Mozzy.

While Fetty Wap continued to rhyme on other artists’ songs over the last half-decade, he also expanded his own solo discography. The Butterfly Effect project landed in October 2021. The 2015 XXL Freshman Class member also dropped numerous mixtapes and EPs since 2015.

Fetty Wap did manage to maintain his presence as a recording artist, but a lot of the most recent public conversation surrounding him centered on his legal troubles. The 300 Entertainment signee pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy drug charge in August.