EXCLUSIVE: Fetty Wap To Learn His Fate In Drug Case In March

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fetty Wap faces a minimum of five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine.

Fetty Wap won’t find out his punishment for a federal drug charge until March.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, Judge Joanna Seybert issued a court order delaying Fetty Wap’s sentencing on Wednesday (January 4). The sentencing was rescheduled for March 9.

Fetty Wap was originally scheduled to be sentenced on January 18. The U.S. Probation Department asked Judge Seybert to postpone the proceedings.

Last year, Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. He avoided a potential life sentence by pleading guilty to the charge, which comes with a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, faces a maximum of 40 years in prison. He waved the right to appeal if he’s sentenced to 10 years and a month behind bars or less.

The 31-year-old rapper was one of six men indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking ring. He was arrested in October 2021.

“These defendants ran a multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization with Suffolk County as their home base,” District Attorney Timothy D. Sini said. “They were wholesale drug dealers who pumped massive quantities of narcotics into our communities. As our investigation revealed, they would frequently use cutting agents to process just one of those kilograms of drugs into as many as four even before it was distributed to lower-level dealers, so the magnitude of this operation was enormous. Thanks to law enforcement’s efforts, this prolific supply chain has been cut off.”

Fetty Wap was released on a $500,000 bond in November 2021, but a judge revoked his bond in August 2022. He allegedly violated the terms of his release. Prosecutors said he waved a gun around and threatened to kill someone on a FaceTime call in December 2021.